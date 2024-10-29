JetBlue ‘confident’ in underlying supply, demand backdrop into 2025

10:12 EDT JetBlue (JBLU) ‘confident’ in underlying supply, demand backdrop into 2025

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JBLU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.