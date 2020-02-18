JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes Agrees To Extend Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) announced Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes has agreed to extend the term of his employment contract for an additional year through July 2022. Also, the board of directors named Peter Boneparth to succeed Peterson as chair of the board effective after the end of the current term in May.

Joel Peterson, Frank Sica and Stephan Gemkow will retire from the board in May. Robert Leduc has been nominated as an independent director. The company noted that the changes to its board of directors were consistent with the new governance guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.