JetBlue call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in JetBlue (JBLU) with 31,422 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 57.87%. 12/6 weekly 6.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on January 28th.

