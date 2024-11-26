JetBlue call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in JetBlue (JBLU) with 6,013 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 60.41%. Jan-25 7 calls and 11/29 weekly 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.61. Earnings are expected on January 28th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JBLU:
- JetBlue assumed with a Sell at UBS
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Files for Bankruptcy
- JetBlue put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- JetBlue management to meet with Seaport Research
- JetBlue resumed with a Sell at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.