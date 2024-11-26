JetBlue call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in JetBlue (JBLU) with 6,013 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 60.41%. Jan-25 7 calls and 11/29 weekly 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.61. Earnings are expected on January 28th.

