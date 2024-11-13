JetBlue call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in JetBlue (JBLU) with 17,910 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 60.51%. Nov-24 8 calls and Jan-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.27. Earnings are expected on January 28th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JBLU:
- Unusually active option classes on open November 13th
- JetBlue, American cancel Haiti flights after Spirit jet hit with shots, CNN says
- JetBlue price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Susquehanna
- JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q3 Earnings Presents a Bumpy Flight for Investors
- JetBlue Airways Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.