JetBlue call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in JetBlue (JBLU) with 17,910 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 60.51%. Nov-24 8 calls and Jan-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.27. Earnings are expected on January 28th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JBLU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.