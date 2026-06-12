JetBlue Boosts Its Presence in South Florida With Extended Deal

In a bid to widen its popularity in terms of services and strengthen its position in South Florida as it continues to grow at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU) announced the multi-year extension of its partnership with the Florida Panthers.

Beginning with the 2026–2027 NHL season, JetBlue will remain the Panthers’ official airline while also becoming the presenting partner of the revamped Champions Club at Amerant Bank Arena. The agreement also introduces JetBlue Landing, a new fan-focused destination designed to offer exclusive experiences and engagement opportunities throughout the season.

The partnership expansion aligns with JetBlue’s consistent growth in the region. To this end, the airline has recently added 11 new destinations and increased service on several popular routes from FLL. Beginning July 9, JBLU will operate nearly 130 daily departures to more than 55 nonstop destinations from FLL, with plans to exceed 150 daily flights by the end of the year. JBLU also aims to provide 34 daily departures from West Palm Beach.

Set to launch ahead of the 2026–2027 season, JetBlue Landing will serve as a new gathering space at Amerant Bank Arena, featuring exclusive events, special programming and unique opportunities for fans to connect with the team both on game days and throughout the year. Additional details will be announced closer to the season.Top of FormBottom of Form

Stephanie Evans Greene, JetBlue's senior vice president of marketing and brand. “As we continue to expand in Fort Lauderdale and welcome new customers across the region, growing our partnership with the Florida Panthers just feels right,” said “The Florida Panthers organization understands what it means to show up for this community the way we do. This is about more than putting our names together. It’s about finding real ways to connect with fans and celebrate everything that makes South Florida unlike anywhere else.”

JBLU’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

JBLU presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider International Seaways INSW and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

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JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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