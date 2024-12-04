JetBlue: Booking performance higher than expected immediately following election

07:05 EST JetBlue (JBLU): Booking performance higher than expected immediately following election
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JBLU:
- JetBlue sees Q4 revenue down 2%-5% vs. previous view of down 3%-7%
- JetBlue call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- JetBlue assumed with a Sell at UBS
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Files for Bankruptcy
- JetBlue put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.