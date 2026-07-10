JetBlue Bets Big on Fort Lauderdale With Historic Schedule Expansion

JetBlue Airways JBLU announced the largest schedule expansion in its history at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (“FLL”), underscoring the carrier’s long-term commitment to South Florida. The airline has launched eight new nonstop routes and plans to add six more in the coming months, expanding its Fort Lauderdale network to more than 55 nonstop destinations. With more than 125 daily departures currently and approximately 150 expected during the winter season, JBLU is positioning FLL as one of its most important growth markets.

The expansion strengthens JetBlue’s competitive position by improving connectivity across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Management noted that daily departures from Fort Lauderdale are up more than 75% from the same period last year, reflecting strong momentum. The new domestic and international destinations should help attract both local travelers and connecting passengers while reinforcing JetBlue’s status as the leading airline at FLL by flights and nonstop destinations.

A key highlight of the announcement is the continued expansion of JetBlue’s premium Mint service. The airline plans to introduce daily Mint flights between Fort Lauderdale and San Diego beginning Nov. 19, along with additional Mint service to Los Angeles and San Francisco this winter. These additions expand JBLU’s premium offerings in South Florida while providing a competitive differentiator, including the only lie-flat service currently available between Fort Lauderdale and San Diego.

Beyond network growth, JetBlue also emphasized its investment in the local community through the JetBlue Foundation, which awarded $130,000 in grants to several South Florida organizations supporting STEM education and youth development. Overall, the announcement reflects a balanced strategy of expanding capacity, enhancing premium travel options and strengthening community ties. If travel demand remains healthy, the Fort Lauderdale expansion could support JetBlue’s revenue growth and further solidify FLL’s position as a key gateway within the airline’s network.

JetBlue’s Share Price Performance

JBLU’s shares have gained 34.9% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 25.3% growth.



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JBLU’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.3% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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