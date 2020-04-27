JetBlue Becomes First U.S. Airline To Require Passengers Wear Face Coverings

(RTTNews) - JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face covering during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19. The new policy goes into effect May 4.

The new policy, which makes JetBlue the first major U.S. airline to enforce such a rule, comes after the airline began requiring all crewmembers to wear face coverings while working.

The new policy will require passengers to wear a face covering throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning. Small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from the rule, the airline said in a statement.

In addition, JetBlue has limited the number of seats available for sale on most flights, allowing the airline to provide additional space between individuals who are not traveling together.

Rows near crewmember jump seats have been blocked off to create buffer zones for added crewmember and customer safety.

