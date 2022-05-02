JetBlue antitrust risk haunts Spirit

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of budget U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines fell 8% on Monday after it rejected a hostile offer https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-board-of-directors-reiterates-support-for-merger-with-frontier-airlines-301537140.html? from midmarket rival JetBlue Airways. Spirit is sticking with friendly suitor Frontier's $2.4 billion offer, even though JetBlue’s all-cash offer https://blueir.investproductions.com/investor-relations/press-releases/2022/05-02-2022-123912528 is now worth 50% more than Frontier’s largely stock-based proposal.

Spirit's position assumes that Washington's anti-merger stance is essentially immovable, dooming JetBlue's hostile pursuit to failure. At some point, though, Spirit shareholders might start to find the bet appealing. If JetBlue's bid succeeded, they would get a much higher price; if not, Spirit could pocket a break fee from JetBlue worth over 8% of Spirit's current market capitalization and still potentially go back to Frontier.

The question is whether that short-term calculus is enough to outweigh longer-term disruptions that could haunt a broken deal, including the risk that Frontier's offer will no longer be on the table. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. consumers holding up better than Amazon

Crypto moves herald era of the blockchain buyout

Glencore has a warming climate of distrust

U.S. GDP decline obscures solid economy

StanChart shareholders thaw towards Winters

(Editing by Richard Beales, Sharon Lam and Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.