JetBlue, American Partner To Create More Options And Choice For Customers In Northeast

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) and American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said that they have entered into partnership to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast and more choice for customers across their domestic and international networks.

American said it will launch international service from New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and to Athens (ATH), and JFK to Rio De Janeiro (GIG) will return as a daily seasonal route in winter 2021, in addition to continuing to serve popular long-haul destinations like London (LHR) and Madrid (MAD).

JetBlue will grow in greater New York City, adding flights at LaGuardia (LGA) and Newark (EWR), while also increasing its presence at JFK for seamless connections to American's expanded international network.

JetBlue plans to enhance service to strategic markets on the East Coast, West Coast, and in the Southeast, building on JetBlue's recently announced service between EWR and nine markets, including Mint service to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco or SFO.

American intends to launch service between JFK and TLV and will introduce new seasonal service between JFK and ATH next summer. The new nonstop service to TLV and ATH from JFK will be the first long-haul international flights that American has launched from New York in more than four years.

American will also operate daily seasonal service to GIG beginning in winter 2021 during the peak summer travel period in Rio de Janeiro.

JetBlue and American will begin a new codeshare relationship, giving customers seamless access to more destinations, including international service. The codeshare will introduce JetBlue customers to more than 60 new routes operated by American and will introduce American's customers to more than 130 new routes operated by JetBlue.

Codesharing allows customers to book a single itinerary combining flights from both airlines, which will result in a one-stop check-in experience and seamless flight connections from origin to destination.

JetBlue and American will offer customers more options on Transcon service from New York to the West Coast.

American intends to operate more dual-class regional aircraft featuring first class beginning next year, providing the premium experience customers in the Northeast prefer.

JetBlue plans to independently launch and operate transatlantic flights to London in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.