JetBlue, American cancel Haiti flights after Spirit jet hit with shots, CNN says

November 11, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Several top airlines have canceled flights to Haiti after a Spirit Airlines (SAVE) plane was hit with gunshots over Port-au-Prince, resulting in what the company has called “minor injuries” to one of its crew members, CNN’s Caitlin Stephen Hu, Michael Rios, and Ivana Kottasova report, citing a diplomatic source in the country. Haiti-based Sunrise Airways told CNN that it has suspended flights until further notice, while JetBlue (JBLU) and American Airlines (AAL) have also canceled flights to and from the country until Thursday, the authors note.

