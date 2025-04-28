JetBlue Airways's Earnings Outlook

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.62.

Investors in JetBlue Airways are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 1.5% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at JetBlue Airways's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.25 -0.11 -0.52 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.16 0.08 -0.43 Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% -4.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of JetBlue Airways's Stock

Shares of JetBlue Airways were trading at $3.88 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on JetBlue Airways

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on JetBlue Airways.

Analysts have provided JetBlue Airways with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $4.44, suggesting a potential 14.43% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegiant Travel, Frontier Group Holdings and Sun Country Airlines, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $64.43, suggesting a potential 1560.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Frontier Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $7.02, suggesting a potential 80.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sun Country Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 273.71% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Allegiant Travel, Frontier Group Holdings and Sun Country Airlines, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JetBlue Airways Neutral -2.06% $426M -1.67% Allegiant Travel Neutral 2.73% $115.95M -18.10% Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 12.46% $83M 9.19% Sun Country Airlines Neutral 6.05% $58.63M 2.39%

Key Takeaway:

JetBlue Airways ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The company has one operating segment, Air Transportation Services, which provides services in the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, and Europe. The majority of revenue is generated from the Domestic & Canada segment.

JetBlue Airways's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: JetBlue Airways's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JetBlue Airways's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: JetBlue Airways's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

