JetBlue Airways Upgrades Q2 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said it now expects revenue for the second quarter of 2021 to decline between 30% and 33% year over year. This range compared to the company's prior planning assumption of a revenue decline between 30% and 35% year over year.

JetBlue said it has experienced a continued improvement in bookings in recent weeks.

The company continues to expect flown capacity for the second quarter of 2021 to decrease approximately 15%, when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The company plans to continue to manage and align capacity with demand on a rolling basis.

JetBlue continues to believe demand and revenue recovery may be non-linear and may not be able to predict changes to revenue due to additional COVID-19 related disruptions or other factors.

The company now expects total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 to decrease about 7%. This compares to the company's prior planning assumption of a decrease of about 8%.

