JetBlue Airways, United Airlines Complete DOT Review Of Blue Sky Partnership

July 29, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), Tuesday announced that the company, along with United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), have completed the U.S. Department of Transportation review of their Blue Sky collaboration, enabling them to proceed to implementation.

The companies expect Blue Sky to provide more options to customers to find flights that fit their plans as well as new opportunities to earn and use MileagePlus miles and TrueBlue points across both airlines.

Further, the companies stated that they will provide additional details in the coming weeks as implementation of the Blue Sky collaboration begins.

In the pre-market hours, JBLU is trading at $4.47, up 2.52 percent on the Nasdaq.

