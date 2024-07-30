News & Insights

JetBlue Airways Targets To Generate $800 - $900 Mln Of Incremental EBIT From 2025 Through 2027

July 30, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) said, for the third quarter, the company expects: Available Seat Miles, or ASMs, to decline 6.0% - 3.0% year-over-year; revenue to be down 5.5% - 1.5%; and CASM Ex-Fuel to increase 6.0% - 8.0%. For fiscal 2024, the company projects: ASMs to decrease 5.0% - 2.5%; revenue to be down 6.0% - 4.0%; and CASM Ex-Fuel to rise 6.5% - 8.5%.

"In the second half, we expect sequential year-over-year unit revenue momentum to bolster the top-line, supported by our $300 million of revenue initiatives and the continuing normalization of competitive capacity in our core geographies," said Marty St. George, JetBlue's president.

JetBlue Airways also announced an incremental aircraft deferral of approximately $3 billion of planned capital expenditures. The company said its focus, going forward, will be on driving value from existing asset base and, ultimately, generating positive free cash flow. JetBlue plans new business cost transformation program, enabled by data-science driven optimization, new technology investments, and labor & infrastructure productivity, which is forecasted to drive $175 million of structural cost savings through 2027.

"With the strong foundation of JetForward, we are poised to generate $800 - $900 million of incremental EBIT from 2025 through 2027 and expect the benefit to be realized evenly over those three years," said Ursula Hurley, JetBlue's CFO.

Second quarter earnings totaled $25 million, or $0.07 per share compared with $138 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.08 compared to $0.45. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue fell 7.0% to $2.43 billion from $2.61 billion last year. System capacity decreased by 2.7% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.40 billion in revenue.

Shares of JetBlue Airways are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

