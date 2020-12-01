Markets
JBLU

JetBlue Airways Prices Offering Of 36.50 Mln Shares At $14.40/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said that it has priced its underwritten offering of 36.50 million shares of its common stock at a price of $14.40 per share.

The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced 35.00 million shares of common stock.

The airline expects the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, to be about $506.70 million.

JetBlue said it has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.48 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

JetBlue plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on December 4.

JBLU closed Tuesday's regular trading at $15.42, up $0.33 or 2.19 percent. But, in the after hours trading, the stock dropped $0.57 or 3.70 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular