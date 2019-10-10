JetBlue Airways Preliminary September Traffic Up 3.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported Thursday its preliminary traffic results for September 2019. Traffic in September increased 3.4 percent from September 2018, on a capacity increase of 2.5 percent.

Load factor for September 2019 edged up 0.6 percentage points to 80.3 percent from September 2018.

JetBlue expects third quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to decrease approximately 0.9 percent year-over-year. This is consistent with its revised guidance range between a decline of 2.0 percent and 0.0 percent.

