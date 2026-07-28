JetBlue Airways Posts Wider Loss In Q2; Projects At Least $1.00 EPS By 2028

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported a second quarter net loss of $247 million, compared to a net loss of $74 million, in the same period of 2025. Loss per common share was $0.66 compared to a loss of $0.21. Net loss excluding special items and gain on investments was $247 million compared to a loss of $58 million. Excluding special items and gain on investments, loss per share was $0.66 compared to a loss of $0.16.

Total operating revenues increased 14.5% to $2.697 billion in the three-month period, driven by a 14.1% rise in passenger revenues to $2.487 billion and an 18.6% increase in other revenues. The company noted that its RASM increased 10.9% and CASM ex-fuel increased 2.4% from a year ago, both ahead of revised guidance midpoints despite elevated fuel prices and ATC constraints.

JetBlue Airways Reestablished full year guidance with second half RASM exceeding CASM-ex by double digits. Fiscal 2026 RASM is projected to rise 10.0% - 12.5%.

The company said JetForward remains on track to deliver at least $310 million of incremental EBIT in 2026 and $850 - $950 million of annual incremental EBIT benefit by year-end 2027. The company introduced a long-term financial target of at least $1.00 in earnings per share for 2028.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, JetBlue shares are up 0.78 percent to $5.47.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.