JetBlue Airways Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) reported a first quarter adjusted loss per share of $1.48 compared to a loss of $0.42, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.69, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net loss was $247 million compared to a loss of $268 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.78 compared to a loss of $0.97.

First quarter total operating revenues declined to $733 million from $1.59 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $682.79 million, for the quarter.

JetBlue ended the first quarter with approximately $3.2 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

