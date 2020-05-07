Commodities
JBLU

JetBlue Airways posts quarterly loss and revises Airbus order book

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER

JetBlue Airways Corp on Thursday posted a $268 million quarterly loss due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel and said it had revised its order book with Airbus SE to reduce its aircraft capital expenditures by $1.1 billion through 2022.

May 7 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O on Thursday posted a $268 million quarterly loss due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel and said it had revised its order book with Airbus SE AIR.PA to reduce its aircraft capital expenditures by $1.1 billion through 2022.

New York-based JetBlue said that following measures to boost its liquidity, it expects its daily cash burn to fall to just below $10 million in May from an average of $18 million in the second half of March, excluding government assistance under the CARES Act.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jason Neely)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU AIR

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular