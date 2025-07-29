JetBlue Airways Posts Loss In Q2; Issues Update On AOG Forecast

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU) posted a second-quarter net loss of $74 million compared to profit of $25 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.21 compared to profit of $0.07. Loss per share, excluding special items and gain/loss on investments was $0.16 compared to profit of $0.08, prior year. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating margin was 1.3% for the second quarter of 2025.

Second quarter total operating revenues declined to $2.36 billion from $2.43 billion. System capacity decreased by 1.5% year-over-year.

JetBlue delivered $90 million incremental EBIT during the first half of 2025 as part of JetForward strategy, bringing cumulative gains since inception to $180 million.

"The forecast for aircraft on the ground or AOGs, as a result of Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan challenges, has improved, and we now expect to average fewer than 10 aircraft on the ground this year, down from mid-to-high teens. We believe that 2025 now represents the peak, with the number set to reduce as we progress into 2026 and fully resolve by the end of 2027," Ursula Hurley, CFO, said.

JetBlue Airways said its announced Blue Sky - collaboration with United Airlines - is expected to increase its target by $50 million to $850-950 million incremental EBIT by 2027.

Shares of JetBlue Airways are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

