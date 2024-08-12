JetBlue Airways Plans To Offer $400 Mln Of Senior Notes; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced on Monday that it intends to offer $400 million of principal amount of convertible senior notes, due 2029.

The initial purchasers of the notes are expected to have an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million of the notes.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of their existing 0.50 percent senior convertible notes, due 2026 in one or more transactions, to pay expenses related to the offering. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

JBLU was trading down by 5.62 percent at $5.71 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.