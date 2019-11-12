JetBlue Airways October Traffic, Capacity Rise; Load Factor Declines

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported Tuesday its preliminary traffic results for October 2019. Traffic in October increased 6.2 percent from the year-ago period, on a capacity increase of 6.7 percent.

Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, increased to 4.31 billion from 4.06 billion a year ago. Capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose to 5.22 billion from 4.90 billion in the same period last year.

Load factor for October decreased 0.4 percentage points to 82.5 percent from 82.9 percent in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, JetBlue continues to expect fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM to decline between 3.5 percent and 0.5 percent.

