JetBlue Airways Names Marty St. George President

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Marty St. George as its president, effective February 26.

He will report to Joanna Geraghty, the current president and incoming chief executive of the company.

Previously, Marty St. George has served as chief commercial officer at LATAM Airlines Group and at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

In pre-market activity, JetBlue Airways shares are trading at $6.02, up 0.50% on the Nasdaq.

