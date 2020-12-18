JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Introduce Multiple Routes Next Year

In a bid to expand further, JetBlue Airways JBLU has announced that it will add 24 new non-stop routes in the first half of 2021. The introduction of these routes is aimed at bolstering its revenue base by generating additional traffic.

Notably, JetBlue, like other airlines, has struggled on the top-line front due to the coronavirus-induced depressed passenger revenues. Evidently, JetBlue's operating revenues slumped 62.1% in the first nine months of 2020 mainly on the 63.6% plunge in passenger revenues. Now, with passenger revenues likely to pick up next year with the availability of vaccines, we believe JetBlue's intention to add new markets to its network is a prudent one.

As part of the massive expansion plan, the low-cost carrier will fly to four cities, Guatemala City, Key West, Los Cabos and Miami, for the first time. Markedly, daily flights connecting Guatemala City and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will commence on Apr 15, 2021. Guatemala will be the 25th country to be served by JetBlue and through this move, the carrier aims to enhance its presence in the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Moreover, from Jun 17, JetBlue aims to start daily flights to San José del Cabo's Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) from JFK and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Also, flights from JFK and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Key West International Airport are anticipated to take to the skies from Feb 11 and operate through April 2021.

JetBlue's decision to serve the busy Miami International Airport is aimed at expanding its presence in Florida. The non-stop flights (four times a day) between Miami and Boston, as well as JFK and Newark will commence from Feb 11, 2021. From the same day, flights (twice a day) between Miami and Los Angeles will commence and include JetBlue's award-winning Mint premium service.

