JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) closed the most recent trading day at $7.95, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 26.72% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 19.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

JBLU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2020. On that day, JBLU is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 362.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion, down 9.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.73 per share and revenue of $4.93 billion, which would represent changes of -191.05% and -39.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBLU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 408.33% lower. JBLU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

