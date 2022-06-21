JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) closed at $8.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 16.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

JetBlue Airways will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JetBlue Airways is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.45 billion, up 63.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $9.15 billion, which would represent changes of +80.08% and +51.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JetBlue Airways. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.83% lower within the past month. JetBlue Airways is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

