JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) closed at $10.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 3.92% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JetBlue Airways as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.45 billion, up 63.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $9.06 billion, which would represent changes of +86.06% and +50.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JetBlue Airways. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.05% lower. JetBlue Airways is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

