JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.59, changing hands as low as $18.55 per share. JetBlue Airways Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBLU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.60 per share, with $21.6501 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.53.

