JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Price Target Increased by 10.44% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for JetBlue Airways (NasdaqGS:JBLU) has been revised to 6.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.44% from the prior estimate of 5.77 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.35% from the latest reported closing price of 6.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways. This is a decrease of 79 owner(s) or 11.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.11%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 282,724K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 22,308K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,506K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 12,451K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,096K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,415K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,181K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 10.30% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 9,781K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 22.19% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 9,781K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 22.59% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

