JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) closed at $12.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JBLU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.96, down 426.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $172.37 million, down 91.81% from the prior-year quarter.

JBLU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.57 per share and revenue of $3.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -287.89% and -52.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JBLU should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.03% lower. JBLU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBLU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.