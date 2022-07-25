JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) closed at $8.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 2.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

JetBlue Airways will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, JetBlue Airways is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.47 billion, up 64.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $9.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.92% and +50.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JetBlue Airways. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 44.74% lower. JetBlue Airways is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

