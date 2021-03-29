JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Launches Paisly Booking Technology

In a bid to ease travel bookings for an entire trip, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU launched a new travel website — Paisly.

The purpose of this travel website is to help passengers who have bought a JetBlue flight, book the rest of their trip as well. As stated by the president of JetBlue Travel Products, Andres Barry, “Travelers want peace of mind that their travel provider will take care of them, and that’s why Paisly is 100% backed by JetBlue and a team of real people ready to help whenever needed”.

The website uses travellers’ flight information to make personalized suggestions on things like hotels, car rentals and theme park offers. Moreover, the carrier expects to add more hotels, vacation rentals, other activities and retail products in the coming months as and when it finds partners that match with its website’s mission.

The introduction of this travel booking website is primarily to attract additional traffic, which will boost the top line.

Besides this, the newly-launched Paisly by JetBlue, the airline is also expanding its footprint in Connecticut and South Florida with new service between Hartford and Miami. Notably, other airline companies are also expanding its routes to meet the anticipated surge in summer travel, as air-travel demand gathers pace in the United States due to reduced coronavirus infections and increased vaccinations. Notably, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary — Alaska Airlines — announced that it will commence a new seasonal non-stop service between Anchorage and Minneapolis-St. Paul in June. Delta Air Lines DAL also announced that it will add routes in a bid to meet the anticipated demand swell in the upcoming summer season. Moreover, Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, announced a new non-stop service connecting Phoenix with Maui.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.