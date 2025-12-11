Markets
JetBlue Airways To Introduce BlueHouse Airport Lounge At John F. Kennedy International Airport

December 11, 2025 — 10:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), Thursday announced the launch of BlueHouse, the airline's first-ever airport lounge, at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 5 on December 18, 2025.

The aesthetically built lounge will offer high-speed Wi-Fi, ample power outlets, a game room, open seating and quiet areas give space to the different needs of travelers looking to socialize, work and relax before flying.

Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president, marketing and brand, JetBlue, commented, "Just as New Yorkers bring their own personality into a new space, we infused the space with JetBlue's signature style to feel homey and comfortable when staying in our House."

JetBlue plans to open BlueHouse at Boston Logan International Airport Terminal C in 2026.

Currently, JBLU is trading at $5.09, up 1.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

