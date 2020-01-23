JetBlue Airways Guides FY20 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) provided its financial outlook for the first quarter and the full-year 2020.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.10 to $0.20 per share. Capacity is expected to increase between 1.5 and 3.5 percent, RASM is expected to range between 0.0 and 3.0 percent and CASM ex-fuel is expected to increase between 1.5 and 3.5 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, JetBlue projects earnings in a range of $2.50 to $3.00 per share. Capacity is expected to increase between 5.5 and 7.5 percent, and CASM ex-fuel is expected to be between a decline of 2.0 percent and flat with last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, and $1.90 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

