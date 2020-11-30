JetBlue Airways forecasts higher fourth-quarter cash burn
Adds details on revenue forecast
Nov 30 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O said on Monday it expects cash burn to rise to about $8 million per day in the fourth quarter, citing recent booking trends and a delay in cash tax refunds.
A renewed surge in COVID-19 infections and travel curbs has further dimmed the financial outlook for the sector, which the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted is set to lose $87 billion this year.
U.S. airlines received $25 billion in federal aid to keep employees on payroll between March and September and have now asked for a second round of support.
"Booking trends remain volatile and the company continues to believe demand and revenue recovery will be non-linear through the fourth quarter and beyond," New York-based budget carrier JetBlue said.
It expects its fourth-quarter average daily cash burn to be between $6 million and $8 million, compared with its prior forecast of between $4 million and $6 million. (https://bit.ly/37imXXS)
It also forecast a 70% slump in revenue, compared with its prior expectation of an about 65% fall.
JetBlue had cash and short-term investments of about $2.8 billion as of Nov. 27.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryJBLU
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IDT Corp, Ashford Hospitality, Regeneron, Baozun Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ideanomics, DPW, Ashford Hospitality, SmileDirectClub
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioNTech, GSX TECHEDU, Reed's, Nano Dimension, Dada Nexus
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ashford Hospitality, Spring Bank Pharma, Ideanomics, China Online Education