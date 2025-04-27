JETBLUE AIRWAYS Earnings Preview: Recent $JBLU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JETBLUE AIRWAYS ($JBLU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,192,473,996 and earnings of -$0.62 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JBLU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS Insider Trading Activity
JETBLUE AIRWAYS insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.
- URSULA L HURLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $112,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of JETBLUE AIRWAYS stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 16,486,326 shares (+14595.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,582,522
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 6,652,352 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,287,486
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,257,657 shares (+87.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,325,184
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,860,765 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,205,612
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 4,280,244 shares (+347.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,642,717
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,552,057 shares (+491.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,919,168
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,474,918 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,312,855
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS Government Contracts
We have seen $127,542 of award payments to $JBLU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $66,920
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $32,858
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $19,407
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $5,356
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $3,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBLU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/04/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for JETBLUE AIRWAYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBLU forecast page.
JETBLUE AIRWAYS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBLU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JBLU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $7.0 on 03/04/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.5 on 11/15/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.