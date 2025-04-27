JETBLUE AIRWAYS Earnings Preview: Recent $JBLU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JETBLUE AIRWAYS ($JBLU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,192,473,996 and earnings of -$0.62 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JBLU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Insider Trading Activity

JETBLUE AIRWAYS insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. URSULA L HURLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $112,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of JETBLUE AIRWAYS stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Government Contracts

We have seen $127,542 of award payments to $JBLU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBLU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JETBLUE AIRWAYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBLU forecast page.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBLU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JBLU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $7.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.5 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.