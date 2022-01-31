JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) insiders sold US$805k worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

A number of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JetBlue Airways

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Stephen Priest, for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$19.92 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.90. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$22k for 1.57k shares. But they sold 40.34k shares for US$805k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of JetBlue Airways shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$19.95. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$13.90. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:JBLU Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Have JetBlue Airways Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last three months, insider Scott Laurence sold US$2.4k worth of shares. That's not much at all. The net selling is so small that it's hard to draw any conclusions from these recent transactions.

Does JetBlue Airways Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of JetBlue Airways shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JetBlue Airways Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at JetBlue Airways. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - JetBlue Airways has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

