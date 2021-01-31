JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.2% to US$14.34 in the week after its latest yearly results. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$3.0b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 10.0% smaller than expected, with JetBlue Airways losing US$4.91 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:JBLU Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering JetBlue Airways are now predicting revenues of US$4.90b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 66% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 48% to US$2.56. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$5.18b and US$1.37 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on JetBlue Airways after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$15.37, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values JetBlue Airways at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that JetBlue Airways is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 66%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.0% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 25% next year. So it looks like JetBlue Airways is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that JetBlue Airways' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on JetBlue Airways. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple JetBlue Airways analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for JetBlue Airways (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

