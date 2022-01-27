JetBlue Airways Corp. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$129 million, or -$0.40 per share. This compares with -$373 million, or -$1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 177.3% to $1.83 billion from $0.66 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$129 Mln. vs. -$373 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.40 vs. -$1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.83 Bln vs. $0.66 Bln last year.

