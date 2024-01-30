JetBlue Airways Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):

Earnings: -$104 million in Q4 vs. $24 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q4 vs. $0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$63 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $2.33 billion in Q4 vs. $2.42 billion in the same period last year.

