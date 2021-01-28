JetBlue Airways Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):

-Earnings: -$381 million in Q4 vs. $161 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.34 in Q4 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$434 million or -$1.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.69 per share -Revenue: $0.66 billion in Q4 vs. $2.03 billion in the same period last year.

