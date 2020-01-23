Markets
JetBlue Airways Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):

-Earnings: $161 million in Q4 vs. $170 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.56 in Q4 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $162 million or $0.56 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share -Revenue: $2.03 billion in Q4 vs. $1.97 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.20

