JetBlue Airways Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):

Earnings: -$153 million in Q3 vs. $57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.46 in Q3 vs. $0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $2.35 billion in Q3 vs. $2.56 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.35) - (-$0.55) Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.45) - (-$0.65)

