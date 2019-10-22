Markets
JBLU

JetBlue Airways Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $187 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $176 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.09 billion from $2.01 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $176 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular