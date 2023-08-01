JetBlue Airways Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):

Earnings: $138 million in Q2 vs. -$188 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.41 in Q2 vs. -$0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.44 per share Revenue: $2.61 billion in Q2 vs. $2.45 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ($-0.20) - $0.00 Full year EPS guidance: $0.05 - $0.40

