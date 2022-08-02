JetBlue Airways Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):

Earnings: -$188 million in Q2 vs. $64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.58 in Q2 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$153 million or -$0.47 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.45 billion in Q2 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year.

