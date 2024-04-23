JetBlue Airways Corp. Q1 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$716 million, or -$2.11 per share. This compares with -$192 million, or -$0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$145 million or -$0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $2.21 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$716 Mln. vs. -$192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.11 vs. -$0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

