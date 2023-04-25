News & Insights

JetBlue Airways Corp. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

April 25, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$192 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$255 million, or -$0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$111 million or -$0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to $2.33 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$192 Mln. vs. -$255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.58 vs. -$0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $2.33 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 – $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 – $1.00

